An overview by LeitnerLeitner, Taxand Czech Republic

 

The Czech Republic, as an EU Member State, aligns its tax legislation with EU Directives and Regulations. It is also a member of the OECD and the World Trade Organisation. Business in the Czech Republic may be conducted either by sole traders or through legal entities.

 

Miroslav Král and Martin Valášek from our Czech member firm LeitnerLeitner have published a new newsletter outlining the latest tax developments and providing a practical overview of the Czech tax system.

 

Key topics include:

 

  • The tax framework for doing business in the Czech Republic
  • Corporate income tax
  • Personal income tax
  • VAT
  • Tax incentives
  • Other business-related taxes
  • Tax treaties

You can read the full newsletter here.

