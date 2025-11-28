An analysis by Travers Smith, Taxand UK

The UK Government has recently announced the Autumn Budget measures, setting the direction of travel for the months ahead, with significant implications for businesses and individuals. Tax experts from our UK firm Travers Smith have analysed the key announcements to illustrate the practical impact of the Chancellor’s decisions – from tax changes to new measures aimed at investment and growth.

The Budget arrives against a backdrop of weak growth, rising debt and months of political uncertainty, with the Chancellor needing to raise £26.1 billion by 2029–30 while keeping headline income tax, NICs and VAT rates untouched. Prolonged leaks and reversals added to market jitters, delaying investment and undermining confidence.

Major revenue raisers include a three-year freeze on income tax thresholds, NICs on salary sacrifice schemes, higher taxation of dividends, savings and property income, tougher compliance measures, and a new surcharge on homes valued over £2m. While feared measures such as a wealth tax or higher CGT did not materialise, the Budget’s collection of smaller changes increases complexity and leaves questions around longer-term credibility.

