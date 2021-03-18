News

Favourite Icon

India: Taxation Update for February 2021

Suhail Nathani 18 Mar 2021

The update contains Direct & Indirect Tax updates on: Recent Case Laws, Recent Authority for advance ruling (AAR)/Appellate Authority for Advance Ruling (AAAR) decisions and Key Notifications/Circulars during this period

India release their Taxation Update for February 2021.

 

The update contains Direct & Indirect Tax updates on: Recent Case Laws, Recent Authority for advance ruling (AAR)/Appellate Authority for Advance Ruling (AAAR) decisions and Key Notifications/Circulars during this period.

 

Discover more: India: Taxation Update for February 2021

Thank you for downloading

For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.

* indicates required
Crosshairs Icon

Article tags

Case Law | India | Indirect Tax

Hands on Keyboard

Newsletter

Keep up to date with news, views and updates from Taxand.

Sign-up now »

Search