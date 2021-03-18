India: Taxation Update for February 2021
The update contains Direct & Indirect Tax updates on: Recent Case Laws, Recent Authority for advance ruling (AAR)/Appellate Authority for Advance Ruling (AAAR) decisions and Key Notifications/Circulars during this period
India release their Taxation Update for February 2021.
The update contains Direct & Indirect Tax updates on: Recent Case Laws, Recent Authority for advance ruling (AAR)/Appellate Authority for Advance Ruling (AAAR) decisions and Key Notifications/Circulars during this period.
Discover more: India: Taxation Update for February 2021
For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.