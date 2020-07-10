Greek Ministry of Finance submits tax bill to public consultation
Yerassimos Yannopoulos 10 Jul 2020
On 7 July 2020, the Greek MoF submitted to public consultation a draft bill proposing a number of significant changes in the field of taxation.
On 7 July 2020, the Greek MoF submitted to public consultation a draft bill proposing a number of significant changes in the field of taxation.
The bill is open to consultation until 14 July 2020.
Discover more: Greek Ministry of Finance submits tax bill to public consultation