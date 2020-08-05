Greece: Update on DAC6

The new law implements Council Directive (EU) 2018/822 adopted on 25 May 2018 amending Directive 2011/16/EU as regards mandatory automatic exchange of information in the field of taxation in relation to reportable cross-border arrangements (DAC6).

A deferral of the time limits for filing and exchange of information, allowed under Council Directive (EU) 2020/876 adopted on 24 June 2020 is also being introduced.

