Insights

Favourite Icon

Greece: Tax rules impacting cross-border activities & transposition of ATAD

Yerassimos Yannopoulos 05 Aug 2020

A number of changes have been introduced by virtue of the new tax law ratified a few days ago by the Greek parliament, impacting tax aspects of cross-border activities.

A number of changes have been introduced by virtue of the new tax law ratified a few days ago by the Greek parliament, impacting tax aspects of cross-border activities.

 

Changes include:

    • Introduction of exit taxation and hybrid mismatches rules by transposition of the EU ATAD.
    • Revisions to the APA framework to allow for a roll-back effect, under conditions.
    • Transposition of the EU Dispute Resolution Directive to extend the scope of cross-border tax disputes resolved through MAP proceedings, beyond transfer pricing.

Discover more: Greece: Tax rules impacting cross-border activities & transposition of ATAD 

Crosshairs Icon

Article tags

Cross border | EU | Greece | Tax Disputes

Hands on Keyboard

Newsletter

Keep up to date with news, views and updates from Taxand.

Sign-up now »

Search