Greece: New extra-judicial settlement of tax disputes running until the end of 2020
The new tax law, ratified on 29 July 2020, introduces, among others, an extra-judicial settlement procedure to accelerate the resolution of specific types of tax disputes pending before administrative courts of all instances.
The procedure concerns disputes that will not have been heard before the competent court, until 30 October 2020.
