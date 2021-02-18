Germany: Federal Ministry of Finance locks third-country taxable persons out of applying the TOMS regime

Germany’s Federal Ministry of Finance has been examining the taxation of travel services performed by companies based in third countries.

In a letter issued on 29 January 2021 (bundesfinanzministerium.de), the ministry states that the special scheme for travel agents (Sec. 25 of the German VAT Act – UStG) will no longer be applicable if the performer of these services is based outside the EU and does not have a fixed establishment in Community territory.

