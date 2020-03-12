Understandably, the focus of today’s Budget has centred on urgent measures to minimise the impact of coronavirus. However, this was also a critical moment for the Chancellor to outline plans to boost economic activity post-Brexit – and it was one which had British businesses at its heart.

The Government is using many of the numerous levers available to position the U.K. as a more attractive place to invest, support domestic business and attract talent, including huge investment into research and development – yet the reintroduction of freeports at least in his speech to the house was notably missing. The good news is the Government is supporting the introduction of new freeports the details of which will emerge post the results of a consultation.

Discover more: Five Key Takeaways from the U.K. Budget 2020