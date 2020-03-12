Insights

Finnish government propose amendments to the Income Tax Act

Heikki Wahlroos 12 Mar 2020

The Finnish government has proposed amendments to the Income Tax Act in a form of a new section on share issue to employees. If adopted, this will create a new favourable regime in terms of share subscriptions. The proposed changes would increase the available options for larger employee ownership in private companies. The new rules would also eliminate some of the uncertainties related to the valuation of the shares.

The Finnish government has proposed amendments to the Income Tax Act in a form of a new section on share issue to employees.

 

If adopted, this will create a new favourable regime in terms of share subscriptions. The proposed changes would increase the available options for larger employee ownership in private companies. The new rules would also eliminate some of the uncertainties related to the valuation of the shares.

 

Compensation Tax | Finland

