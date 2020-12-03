Finland: Share Issues to Employees: New Favourable Regime to Apply as of 1 January 2021

The Finnish Parliament’s Finance Committee approved new provisions on share issues to employees on 27 November 2020 with minor amendments.

The new provisions are expected to come into force on 1 January 2021. We have discussed the new regime in a previous legal alert. This legal alert is an update that discusses the final version of the soon-to-be adopted provisions.

