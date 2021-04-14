News

Favourite Icon

Finland: New Precedents on the Tax Neutrality of Certain Mergers

Heikki Wahlroos 14 Apr 2021

The Supreme Administrative Court (SAC) has issued two new precedents on the tax neutrality of cross-border mergers and mergers without consideration.

The Supreme Administrative Court (SAC) has issued two new precedents on the tax neutrality of cross-border mergers and mergers without consideration.

 

In both cases, the SAC ruled in favour of the taxpayers, overturning the advance rulings of the Central Tax Board (CTB). The rulings bring new flexibility to the planning of certain cross-border and domestic mergers.

 

Continue reading: Finland: New Precedents on the Tax Neutrality of Certain Mergers

Thank you for downloading

For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.

* indicates required
Crosshairs Icon

Article tags

Finland | M&A Tax | Mergers

Hands on Keyboard

Newsletter

Keep up to date with news, views and updates from Taxand.

Sign-up now »

Search