The European tax insurance community came together in Copenhagen last week for the Taxand European Tax Insurance Conference 2026, with insurers, brokers, Taxand colleagues and clients joining both in person and via livestream from across Europe and beyond.

Building on the success of the inaugural conference in Amsterdam in 2024, the event provided a forum for practical, experience-led discussion on the continued evolution of the European tax insurance market. Panellists shared insights informed by recent experience, covering a range of issues relevant to tax insurance across European jurisdictions.

The programme was packed with timely topics, including key European tax developments, emerging market trends, best practices, affirmative coverage, and underwriting processes and expectations. Discussions highlighted how market practices are adapting in response to regulatory change, claims experience, and evolving insurer approaches.

Hosted in Copenhagen by our colleagues at Danish member firm Bech-Bruun, in partnership with nine other European Taxand member firms, and supported by a leading group of sponsoring brokers and insurers, the conference once again demonstrated the depth of expertise and collaboration across the European tax insurance community.

Thank you to our wonderful hosts at Bech-Bruun, as well as the speakers, sponsors, member firms, and attendees—both in person and online—for contributing to a highly successful event.

Full coverage of the conference is featured on Taxand’s LinkedIn page.