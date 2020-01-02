The Dutch Ministry of Finance has published an update of the list of low tax jurisdictions on 30 December 2019. Barbados and Turkmenistan have been added to the list while Belize, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi-Arabia have been delisted. The list now consists of Anguilla, Bahama’s, Bahrein, Barbados, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Guernsey, Isle of Man, Jersey, Cayman, Turkmenistan, Turks and Caicos Islands, Vanuatu and the United Arab Emirates.

