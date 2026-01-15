We are pleased to share the latest edition of Taxand’s Energy & Tax Updates, providing cross-jurisdictional insights and key developments in the rapidly evolving landscape of energy taxation.

Across the eleven jurisdictions featured in this newsletter, Taxand experts highlight a broad spectrum of activity, including measures supporting low carbon technologies, adjustments to electricity and wider energy taxation frameworks, and new legislation affecting emerging sectors such as hydrogen. Several countries also report budgetary initiatives, tax reform proposals, and rulings that continue to shape investment conditions and operational considerations for energy projects.