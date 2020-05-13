On 8 May 2020, the European Commission released a directive proposal amending the EU Directive on Administrative Cooperation to address the urgent need for deferring certain time limits for the filing and exchange of information in the field of taxation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proposal grants 3 additional months for reporting and exchanging information under the mandatory disclosure regime applicable to tax intermediaries (DAC6) and 3 additional months for exchanging information under the Common Reporting Standards (CRS).

