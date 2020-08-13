Italy: DAC 7 Proposal strengthens Joint Audits and Simultaneous Controls
On 15 July 2020, the European Commision released an ambitious tax package for fair and simple taxation to support the recovery of the EU from COVID-19 and long-term growth.
On 15 July 2020, the European Commision released an ambitious tax package for fair and simple taxation to support the recovery of the EU from COVID-19 and long-term growth.
The tax package contains three separate but complementary initiatives consisting in a legislative proposal to amend the Directive 2011/16/EU on administrative cooperation in the field of taxation (DAC7), a Tax Action Plan which includes 25 distinct actions, and a Communication on Tax Good Governance in the EU and beyond.
Read more: DAC 7 Proposal strengthens Joint Audits and Simultaneous Controls