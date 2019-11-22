On 25 May 2018, the Economic and Financial Affairs Council adopted a sixth amendment to the Directive on Administrative Cooperation (“DAC 6”) which requires so-called tax intermediaries to report, on a mandatory basis, cross-border arrangements that contain defined characteristics or features, possibly subject to a main benefit test, and that are implemented as from 25 June 2018.

DAC 6 is to be transposed by each Member State into domestic laws by the end of 2019, and the first reporting is due on 31 August 2020 with the first quarterly exchange of information on 30 October 2020.

While DAC 6 proposes a uniform mandatory disclosure rule framework, it can be expected that national implementation will result in a non-uniform set of rules, which calls for an adequate coordination amongst involved intermediaries.

The purpose of our first DAC 6 Taxand newsletter is to give you an overview of where things stand (as at 22 November 2019) across the European jurisdictions impacted by DAC 6.

