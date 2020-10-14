First published in Bloomberg Tax, 14 October 2020

EU Directive of 25 May 2018 (DAC 6) introduces a new range of automatically exchanged information on cross-border arrangements and defines conditions under which the arrangement must be reported to the tax authority.

The national implementation of reporting obligations under DAC 6 was originally due by 1 July 2020. However, like many EU countries, the Czech Republic experienced a delay in the implementation process due to the Covid-19 pandemic. DAC 6 obligations were implemented into Czech law by Act No. 343/2020 Coll., amending the Act on International Cooperation in Tax Administration, with effect from August 29, 2020.

Discover more: Czech Republic – Implementation of DAC 6 and Quick Fixes

Authors: