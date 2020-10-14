Czech Republic - Implementation of DAC 6 and Quick Fixes
EU Directive of 25 May 2018 (DAC 6) introduces a new range of automatically exchanged information on cross-border arrangements and defines conditions under which the arrangement must be reported to the tax authority.
First published in Bloomberg Tax, 14 October 2020
The national implementation of reporting obligations under DAC 6 was originally due by 1 July 2020. However, like many EU countries, the Czech Republic experienced a delay in the implementation process due to the Covid-19 pandemic. DAC 6 obligations were implemented into Czech law by Act No. 343/2020 Coll., amending the Act on International Cooperation in Tax Administration, with effect from August 29, 2020.
