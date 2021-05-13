Cyprus: Mandatory Disclosure Rules Implementation of DAC 6 in Domestic Law
Mandatory Disclosure of information has been introduced in the European Union through Directive 2018/822 on Administrative Cooperation.
This Directive provides for disclosure of “reportable cross-border arrangements” which may constitute aggressive tax planning by “intermediaries” or taxpayers in order to facilitate Exchange of Information and enhance Tax Transparency in the European Union.
