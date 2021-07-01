Cyprus and Switzerland Sign Protocol to Amend Tax Treaty
Demis Ioannou and Niki Antoniou of Taxand Cyprus discuss the protocol to amend the double tax agreement between Cyprus and the Swiss Confederation.
The signed protocol introduces, among others, the minimum standards of the BEPS actions of the OECD, related to bilateral agreements and other amendments that have been bilaterally agreed upon.
