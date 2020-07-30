Cyprus and Switzerland make amendments to current double taxation agreement
Cyprus and Switzerland signed a protocol on 21 July 2020, amending the existing double taxation agreement of 2014 intending to strengthen the framework of economic relations between the two countries.
The signed protocol introduces the minimum standards of the Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) actions of the Organisation for Economic- Co-Operation and Development, related to bilateral agreements.
