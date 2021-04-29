Cyprus and Germany Sign Protocol to Amend Tax Treaty

Christos Theophilou and Niki Antoniou of Taxand Cyprus discuss the amendments to the Cyprus and Germany tax treaty.

On 19 February 2021, a new protocol was signed (protocol), amending the existing tax treaty between Cyprus and Germany (the treaty). Following a decision of the Minister of the Council dated 23 October 2019, the signed protocol was published in the Official Gazette of Cyprus in accordance with the provisions of Article 169.3 of the Cyprus Constitution.

