CRIDO Taxand has moved its office to Generation Park Z in Warsaw. The company will now lease 4.3 thousand square meters of space on the top four floors in a modern office building near Rondo Daszyńskiego.

Starting from 1 June 2020, CRIDO Taxand’s new office address is ul. Towarowa 28 (Generation Park Z) in Warsaw. The choice of site was driven by an attractive location and the building’s design which made it possible to create an office space intended to maximise employee comfort. Employees can now enjoy modern work and recreation areas, with a chillout room on each floor. Visitors to CRIDO will be entertained in a café-themed lounge on the 11th floor, near reception, where they can make themselves comfortable while waiting for meetings in a specially designed client area.

Take a 360 tour of the new building here.

Watch our introductory video here

Discover more: CRIDO Taxand’s new office in Generation Park Z