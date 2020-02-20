Clarifications regarding Greece’s reduction in dividend tax rate

The Greek authorities have reduced the taxation rate of dividends from 10% to 5% effective from 1 January 2020 onwards. As a result, the percentage of the withholding tax on dividends has been reduced to 5% as well. Certain clarifications to Article 24 of the Law in question (4646/2019) have recently been issued.

The new taxation rate will have significant effects across several areas of profit distribution.

