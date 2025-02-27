Celebrating 10 Years of Excellence: Congratulations to Centrum Turkey!

Warmest congratulations to Centrum our member firm in Turkey as it celebrates its10th anniversary!

To commemorate this special occasion, over 100 professionals from Centrum’s Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, and Bursa offices recently gathered for a memorable evening celebrating their collective success and growth as a team.

A highlight of the evening was an awards ceremony, which recognised the firm’s dedicated professionals who have been instrumental in its journey since day one. Among the honorees were Taxanders Gökhan ŞİT and Mehmet YILMAZ, who have been promoted to Tax Partners in 2025—a well-deserved recognition of their contributions and expertise.

Since its establishment in 2015, Centrum Turkey has grown into one of the country’s fastest-growing strategic consulting firms. Having joined Taxand Global last year, the firm continues to provide exceptional services to international and domestic clients across various industries.

Their expertise spans tax, independent audit, corporate finance, internal audit, corporate risk, and management consultancy. In addition, the team offers comprehensive tax consultancy and compliance services tailored to its clients’ needs and is Turkey’s first firm specialising in international consulting and transfer pricing.

Congratulations once again to the entire Centrum team on this significant milestone! We look forward to seeing your continued success in the years ahead.

Learn more about Centrum’s expertise here and connect with Taxand’s lead contact, Dr. Burcin Gözlüklü, Managing Partner at Centrum.