Canadian Transfer Pricing Updates
Canada has seen numerous transfer pricing developments throughout 2021.
Canada has seen numerous transfer pricing developments throughout 2021.
For most multinationals with Canadian subsidiaries, transfer pricing constitutes the Canadian tax issue with the greatest potential exposure for challenge from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), which aggressively enforces Canada’s transfer pricing rules in s. 247 of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (ITA).
Continue reading: Canadian Transfer Pricing Updates
For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.