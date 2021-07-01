Canada’s New Sales Tax Rules for Non-Residents Apply 1 July 2021
Non-residents of Canada involved in the provision of goods and services to Canadians face new sales tax obligations, beginning 1 July 2021.
Affected businesses include the following:
Where applicable, these new rules require non-residents to register with Canadian tax authorities by 1 July 2021, and to collect and remit Canadian sales taxes.
