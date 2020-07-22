Canada: Substantial changes announced to the CEWS program

Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced significant changes to the “Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy” program on Friday, July 17. Draft legislation – which has yet to be passed by Parliament – indicates that the Government is extensively revising the program for claim periods starting in July 2020 or thereafter.

The changes are complex, and aimed at removing the all-or-nothing 30 per cent revenue decline threshold for employers. The new maximum amount per employee has been increased to $1,129, from $847.

The primary change introduced by draft legislation is the substantial revision of revenue thresholds to include all employers experiencing any revenue loss as eligible for the CEWS. Employers will now be paid amounts proportionate to their revenue losses as subsidy amounts.

