Canada: Noteworthy 2020 GST/HST developments for the Financial Services Industry

Craig Webster 21 Jan 2021

Despite a year that included court closures and a CRA shutdown, there were a number of noteworthy and interesting decisions from the Tax Court of Canada (the TCC) and Federal Court of Appeal (FCA).

 

These decisions were regarding Goods and Services Tax/Harmonized Sales Tax (GST/HST) that affect various stakeholders in the financial services industry. Click the link below for the full report.

 

Canada | Financial Services | VAT

