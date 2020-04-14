Canada implements emergency wage subsidy

The new ‘Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy’ was officially passed into law as of 11 April 2020.

Employers waiting in anticipation can now move forward with planning, analysis and implementation (bearing in mind applicable formalities and deadlines). The CEWS programme can have significant implications for employers’ operations, including workforce reductions and/or recalls. Employers would be well advised to develop and implement an appropriate strategy.

