Argentina: New regulation applicable to foreign companies

Matias Olivero Vila 05 Mar 2020

On 21 February 2020, the Public Registry of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires issued the General Resolution No. 02/2020.

The GR 02/2020 reinstated and issued new regulations applicable to foreign companies already registered, or requesting their registration before the PR.

 

