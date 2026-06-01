UK - Unity Advisory

Unity Advisory is an independent advisory business focused on the Office of the CFO, bringing together tax, deals and finance expertise in one integrated, partner-led model.

We exist to give ambitious mid-market, fast-scaling and private equity-backed organisations the quality of advice they need without the conflicts and constraints of traditional firms.

The tax practice supports clients across corporate tax, transactions, structuring, compliance and operational tax challenges, and provides strategic personal tax advice to the shareholders and individuals behind them. We connect tax advice with the wider decisions CFOs and investors need to make.

The team combines deep technical expertise with a commercial mindset, built from the ground up to work differently.

Unity Advisory became a member of Taxand Global on 1 June 2026. Find out more about the firm here.