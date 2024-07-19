Centrum provides services to many international and domestic companies in the fields of tax, independent audit, corporate finance, internal audit, corporate risk, management consultancy. In addition to corporate services, the team offers comprehensive tax consultancy and tax compliance services.

Since its establishment in 2015, with more than 650 customers and over 85 employees, the firm has become one of Turkey’s fastest growing strategic consulting firms within only 9 years.

As Turkey’s first firm specializing in international consulting and transfer pricing, Centrum’s award-winning team has achieved a unique place in the sector.

Centrum became a Global Member of Taxand in July 2024.

“Joining Taxand Global is an important milestone in Centrum Turkey’s nearly 10-year journey of success. This partnership will align us with the best tax consulting firms worldwide and enable us to provide the highest quality service to our clients.” Dr. Burçin Gözlüklü, Centrum Turkey Managing Partner