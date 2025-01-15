Close
Home
>
Our Locations
>
Taxand Global
Share
Find a Tax Advisor
All
|
A
B
C
D
E
F
G
H
I
J
K
L
M
N
O
P
Q
R
S
T
U
V
W
X
Y
Z
Location
Argentina
Australia
Austria
Belgium
Brazil
Canada
Chile
China
Colombia
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Finland
France
Germany
Greece
Hungary
India
Indonesia
Ireland
Israel
Italy - ALMA LED
Italy - Maisto e Associati
Japan
Luxembourg
Malta
Mauritius
Mexico
Netherlands
Norway
Peru
Philippines
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Romania
Serbia
Singapore
Slovakia
Slovenia
South Africa
South Korea
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Taxand Global
Thailand
Turkey
UK - Travers Smith
USA - Covington
USA - Leo Berwick
United Arab Emirates
Vietnam
Title
Position
Board Member
Business Development & Marketing
GEC
Local Support Staff
Other Professional
Partner
All or Taxand Shortlist
See our other areas of work
Select an area of work
Legal
Sitemap
Newsletter Sign-up
Contact
Taxand is a global organisation of tax advisory firms. Each firm in each country is a separate legal entity responsible for delivering client services.
© Taxand 2025
Search »
About Us
Locations
Tax experts
Insights
Events
Academy
My Taxand Login
Home
About Us
Our Locations
Tax Experts
Insights
Events
Newsletter Sign-up
Contact
Taxand Hub
This site uses cookies:
Privacy Policy
to find out more
Accept