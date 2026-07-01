COBALT is a leading Tier 1 legal service provider in the Baltics, with more than 280 professionals across offices in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Each office operates as a market leader in its own jurisdiction, while closely integrated alliance gives clients unique regional expertise and a seamless experience whether working with one office or all three.

Our Tax practice group houses more than fifteen full-time tax professionals across our three offices with diverse specialist and professional backgrounds, which, paired with years of experience and a proven track record, allow us to offer our clients the best support in day-to-day tax matters, managing tax risks, structuring M&A transactions and representing clients in the most complex taxation disputes.

Our tax experts are recognised as top-tier advisors by leading independent legal directories, and COBALT has been nominated as Baltic States Tax Firm of the Year by the prestigious ITR European Tax Awards.