The Tax Department of Garrigues Colombia brings together a team of highly qualified professionals with extensive experience in corporate, international, transactional and family business taxation, as well as tax controversy, positioning us to advise on sophisticated and complex tax matters in Colombia.

Our tax practice was designed to operate both as a strategic complement to our multidisciplinary corporate and business law teams—including M&A, Corporate Law, Infrastructure, Finance and Capital Markets, and Project Finance—and as a standalone practice serving a diverse client base with consistently high standards of technical quality and responsiveness. In addition, members of our team regularly contribute to discussions on tax reforms and public policy initiatives.

This integrated structure underpins our multidisciplinary approach. By integrating tax, legal, regulatory, and operational perspectives, we provide advice that is both technically rigorous and commercially grounded. We frequently advise clients operating in highly regulated industries, where an accurate tax analysis requires not only a thorough understanding of tax rules but also a comprehensive view of the broader regulatory and operational framework governing their business. This integrated perspective enables us to deliver solutions that are aligned with our clients’ strategic objectives while navigating complex legal and regulatory environments.