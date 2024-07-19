Demarest is one of the most respected law firms in Brazil and Latin America. With a practice spanning more than 75 years, we have never moved away from our main purpose and long-term commitment: to deliver legal services with the highest standard of quality and excellence.

We combine technological intelligence, a forward-thinking approach and in-depth knowledge of our clients’ business to develop innovative solutions that exceed expectations. What constantly places us among the top law firms is not only our legal excellence, but also the shared understanding that we function as a single, unified team – firm, clients, and partners.

We consistently rank among Brazil’s leading law firms in a wide variety of publications, including Chambers and Partners, TTR Data, Latin Lawyer, The Legal 500 and IFLR.

Demarest’s practice model, as a full-service firm experienced in different sectors of the economy, offers complete tax advice, and provides solid legal support considering the most unique financial situations.

The complexity of tax rules imposes a significant challenge throughout the analysis of demands and strategic decision-making involving tax matters. In order to address such matters, specialized and experienced legal assistance is essential to ensure the tax efficiency of businesses.

From tax consulting and litigation, through tax planning, to advising complex transactions, we concentrate our practice in developing long-term relationships, adopting a proactive approach to our client’s demands, along with careful attention to potential risks and focus on business strategy.

Demarest became a Global Member of Taxand in July 2024.