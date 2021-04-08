Webinar: SPAC Transactions: Trends and Key Tax Issues

Special Purpose Acquisition Companies („SPACs”) are one of the hottest phenomena in the capital markets of the past year. Going forward, it is expected that a huge volume of M&A activity will be driven by these SPACs seeking to spend the estimated US$140 billion they hold in cash. A SPAC is a listed company with no commercial operations (apart from identifying an appropriate acquisition target during the 18-24-month lifespan of the SPAC) which is established by a Sponsor team to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of acquiring an existing company in an international business combination. The economic success of any SPAC transaction depends to a large extent on the tax framework.

In this session, we will give a brief overview of the latest trends in terms of SPACs and focus on the main tax issues to be considered during the lifecycle of the SPAC for its investors, sponsors and the SPAC itself. We will be discussing tax considerations when establishing the SPAC, tax consequences for the Sponsors & management team and tax implications of the De-SPAC transaction.