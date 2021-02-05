Webinar - Russia-Cyprus New DTT Protocol: Will Cyprus still be the preferred jurisdiction in/out of Russia?

25 Feb 2021 4:00pm - 5:15pm CET/CESTREGISTER HERE2021-02-25 16:00:002021-02-25 17:15:00Europe/LondonWebinar - Russia-Cyprus New DTT Protocol: Will Cyprus still be the preferred jurisdiction in/out of Russia?In this webinar, we will present an overview of the Russian and Cypriot economies, provide a recap of the old DDT between Russia and Cyprus and discuss the new DTT protocol and how it will impact international businesses.Taxandtaxand@taxand.com
