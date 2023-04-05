Taxand Global Webinar: "VAT/GST on Cross Border Transactions: EU & India"

We are delighted to invite you to Taxand Global Webinars “VAT/GST on Cross Border Transactions : EU & India.”Join our panel of experts on Wednesday 10 May at 12:00 CET, for the first in our series of lunchtime Indirect Tax Webinars.

We will consider Cross Border Transactions and VAT/GST exemptions, with a focus on Europe and India. Our team will discuss the latest updates, together with their practical observations and of course your questions will be welcomed.

Register now!

We look forward to seeing you there.