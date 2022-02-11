Taxand Global: Webinar, "Taxation of Investment Funds and Substance Requirements Post BEPS"

We are delighted to invite you to our Taxand Webinar, “Taxation of Investment Funds and Substance Requirements Post BEPS”. Taking place on Thursday 3 March 2022, 09:00-10:15 CET.

On the aftermath of both the Covid-19 pandemic and global tax reform, the world is reshaped by novel challenges and investment opportunities. The Investment Funds Management sector develops commercial strategies reflecting current trends like no other, adapting to regulatory and tax changes as well as market dynamics. In this webinar brought to you by Taxand, we share our latest practical insights on international taxation for the alternative investment fund management industry, discussing shifting business models, identify and interpret substance requirements in practice, tax risks to avert and all the essentials that you need to know to secure high standard compliance and navigate complexity.