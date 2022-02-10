Taxand Global: Real Estate Webinar, "ATAD3 & Funds: impact ahead, or...?"

We are delighted to invite you to our Taxand Real Estate Webinar, “ATAD3 & Funds: impact ahead, or…?”. Taking place on Tuesday 8 March 2022, 16:00-17:00 CET.

On 22 December 2021, the European Commission launched the Unshell Proposal, denying tax benefits in cases of misuse of EU shell companies for improper tax purposes. Once adopted by Member States the Directive would apply from 1 January 2024. In our webinar we will share our insights on the Proposal and discuss the potential practical impact of the measures on Real Estate Funds; considering the industry’s next steps, in preparation for the period ahead.