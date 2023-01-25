15 February 12:00-13:30 CET: Taxand Global Webinar: Pillar Two: More Hot Topics and Practical Insights

We invite you to join us on Wednesday 15 February 2023 for our second Pillar 2 lunchtime webinar.

Listen in over lunch and raise your burning questions. Join us to gain more practical insights from Nadia Altenburg and her panel of experts as they once more help you to navigate your way through the OECD’s “Pillar Two” model.

This time, we will consider the implementation of the transitional safe harbours and the penalty relief regime under the new Pillar Two rules. We will discuss the particularities of investment and transparent entities, of relevance to investment funds and their managers; as well as the allocation of profits to Permanent Establishments and CfC taxes.

If you would like to find out more information please email taxand@taxand.com