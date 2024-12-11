We are excited to announce that on 1st January 2025, Travers Smith will become a member of Taxand Global in the UK. A leading full-service law firm with one of the largest and most experienced tax teams in London, Travers Smith is a significant addition to our global organisation.

Building enduring value is at the core of Travers Smith’s tax practice and the specialist team focuses on the strategic outcomes that matter most to their clients, all while delivering top-tier tax expertise. The firm acts for publicly listed and private companies, financial services institutions, and private equity clients, as well as other business enterprises involved in large and complex UK & cross-border matters, transactions & disputes. The team is passionate about tax and driving progressive change in tax law, with a number of partners represented on leading professional tax committees, influencing developments in the legal landscape.

“We are honoured that Travers Smith has accepted our invitation to join Taxand Global,” comments Frederic Donnedieu de Vabres, Taxand Global Chairman.

“2024 has been a year of considerable expansion for our global organisation with the addition of seven new firms across eight countries earlier in the year, and we are delighted that Travers Smith, another firm of exceptional quality, is further strengthening the breadth and depth of tax services we provide to our clients worldwide.

We warmly welcome our new colleagues from the UK and look forward to an exciting new chapter of collaboration, opportunity and sustained mutual growth”

Russell Warren, Head of Tax, at Travers Smith, comments:

“We are delighted to be joining Taxand Global and working closely with our highly regarded peers across the organisation to ensure we continue to provide clients with the highest quality tax advice, no matter where they are in the world.”

