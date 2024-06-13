The Countdown begins!⏰

The countdown has begun! Excitement is building for Taxand’s Global Conference from 19-21 June, hosted by our Taxand colleagues at our Spanish firm, Garrigues.

With over 50 countries represented, bringing together tax experts, policy makers, public figures and business leaders, our flagship event, taking place this year in the cultural city of Malaga, will be a truly international forum.

Among our distinguished line-up of guest speakers are:

Achim Pross, Deputy Director, OECD Centre for Tax Policy and Administration; María José Garde, Chair of the EU Code of Conduct (Business Taxation) and Director of the Spanish General Directorate for Taxation – Ministry of Finance; see our José Juan Ruiz, President of the Elcano Royal Institute Manuel de los Santos, Head of Transfer Pricing Unit, OECD Gabriel López, Government Affairs Microsoft; and Toni Nadal, Tennis Coach & Mentor, who will join us for our motivational closing session.



