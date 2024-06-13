The Countdown begins!⏰

We are counting down the days until we are in Malaga for this year's Taxand Global Conference.
The countdown has begun! Excitement is building for Taxand’s Global Conference from 19-21 June, hosted by our Taxand colleagues at our Spanish firm, Garrigues.
With over 50 countries represented, bringing together tax experts, policy makers, public figures and business leaders, our flagship event, taking place this year in the cultural city of Malaga, will be a truly international forum.
Among our distinguished line-up of guest speakers are:
Are your clients registered for the event? There is still time for them to join us 👉 bit.ly/3IT8JQu
We look forward to welcoming Taxand colleagues and esteemed clients to Malaga! Follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram to keep up to date on Global Conference news.
#taxandmalaga24
For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.