Shortlist Success for Taxand Global Member Firms in ITR Tax Awards 2024 🏆

📣 Breaking news! 📣

It is wonderful to see so many Taxand Global member firms and individual Taxand professionals shortlisted in this year’s ITR Tax Awards. The award shortlists for the EMEA, APAC and Americas regions have been announced today. 👏 👏

The ITR Tax Awards recognise the remarkable achievements and developments by tax professionals over a 12-month period. This year’s 20th annual awards aim to celebrate the most impressive tax, transfer pricing (TP), tax disputes, and indirect tax teams and practitioners. The awards also recognise achievements in tax technology, innovation, policy, compliance and reporting, as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion.

We are delighted to once again see Taxand Global member firms and Taxand professionals recognised across so many award categories. Winners will be announced in September so watch this space! 🏆