New Partner Announcement 🎉

We are delighted to welcome Ciprian Gabriel Gavriliu who joins Taxhouse, Member of Taxand Global, in Romania, as partner responsible for Transfer Pricing, strengthening the team and our transfer pricing capabilities.

Ciprian is an expert with over 20 years of experience in tax, of which 15 years is in transfer pricing, helping many Romanian groups of companies and multinationals operating in Romania with their transfer pricing requirements.

He has previously led the transfer pricing service line of Deloitte in Romania, gaining extensive experience and developing specialised transfer pricing teams in various industries, including Automotive Industry, FSI, Manufacturing and Industrial Products, Energy& Resources etc.

Ciprian is also passionate about technology, and he has been directly involved in recent years in developing dedicated transfer pricing tools and software.

Angela Rosca, Managing Partner and founder of Taxhouse, Member of Taxand Global, and Taxand Global Board Member, comments: “Ciprian joining the Taxhouse team is great news for our clients! There are few experts in the market with such long and rich experience, having worked on this specialty tax matter since the inception of the transfer pricing concepts and market in Romania.

“Clients will undoubtedly appreciate his vast experience in the sensitive area of transfer pricing and economic analysis, as well as his insights into dispute resolution and expert witness for large transfer pricing projects. Transfer pricing is one of the key taxation areas of the future at a global level that requires deep tax and accounting technical understanding and very good business knowledge.”

Welcome Ciprian!