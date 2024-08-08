It's summer party season! 🎉

The team at our Slovakian Taxand member firm, BMB Partners, celebrated the beginning of the summer season recently at the Slovak-Austrian Chamber of Commerce Summer Festival.

As a long-standing member of the Chamber, the team is always present at this annual event which this year took place at the beautiful Neusiedler See (Lake Neusiedl) in the small Austrian town of Rust.

Attended by several hundred people, the event was an opportunity for the team to enjoy great food, entertainment and above all meet with colleagues, former colleagues, and network with representatives from a range of different businesses.

The theme and the dress code this year was “marine blue“ to perfectly match the ambience and magical surroundings of the location!

Pictured are some of our Taxand colleagues from BMB Partners: from the left: Eliška Macků (joined our company 2 months ago – attorney at law, expert in commercial law), Dominika Dobrotová (senior tax consultant), Zuzana Tomasová (marketing executive), Zuzana Krupčiaková (senior tax consultant), Judita Kuchtová (partner) and Peter Turček (senior tax consultant).

A great way to kick off the summer season!

