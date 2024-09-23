ITR Awards Success for Taxand Global Members 🏆

Taxand teams succeed once again at the ITR Tax Awards! 👏 👏

Congratulations to all of our Taxand Global Members who have been recognised in this year’s ITR Tax Awards, which recognise the best firms and practitioners across tax and transfer pricing globally.

The award winners for the EMEA and APAC regions were revealed on 18 September with a number of our Taxand colleagues coming together at an awards ceremony in London to celebrate their success.

Taxand Global members received over 100 nominations this year across the APAC, Americas and EMEA regions with 22 awards announced across APAC and EMEA. The winners of the ITR Tax Awards Americas will be announced later this week.

🏆 This year’s winners across the EMEA and APAC regions include: 🏆

Borenius: Finland Indirect Firm of the Year and Finland Tax Firm of the Year

Flick Gocke Schaumburg: Germany Indirect Tax Law Firm of the Year

Zepos & Yannopoulos: Greece Tax Law Firm of the Year

Maisto e Associati: Italy Transfer Pricing Law Firm of the Year

Taxand Netherlands: Netherlands Tax Disputes Advisory Firm of the Year

CRIDO: Poland Tax Advisory Firm of the Year

Garrigues Spain:

Transfer Pricing Attorney of the Year – Miguel Pimentel

Spain Indirect Tax Law Firm of the Year

Spain Transfer Pricing Law Firm of the Year

Tax Partner AG: Switzerland Indirect Tax Firm of the Year

Centrum Turkey: Türkiye Tax Firm of the Year

Herzog: Israel Tax Disputes Firm of the Year

Al Tamimi & Company, United Arab Emirates Tax Firm of the Year

Economic Laws Practice (ELP) Laws Practice:

India Tax Law Firm of the Year

Indirect Tax Attorney of the Year Tax – Harsh Shah

Litigation and Disputes Attorney of the Year – Gopal Krishna Mundhra

Nagashima Ohno & Tsunematsu: Japan Tax Disputes Firm of the Year

Yulchon LLC:

South Korea Tax Law Firm of the Year

Impact Case of the Year: HPE Korea withholding tax litigation

Impact Deal of the Year: BMS acquires assets from Orum Therapeutics

Impact Deal of the Year: Mastern & KB/Luxembourg joint venture company

Congratulations once again to all of our nominated and winning teams on this incredible achievement. 🏆