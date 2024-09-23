ITR Awards Success for Taxand Global Members 🏆
The winners of the ITR Tax Awards 2024 for the EMEA and APAC regions have been revealed...
Taxand teams succeed once again at the ITR Tax Awards! 👏 👏
Congratulations to all of our Taxand Global Members who have been recognised in this year’s ITR Tax Awards, which recognise the best firms and practitioners across tax and transfer pricing globally.
The award winners for the EMEA and APAC regions were revealed on 18 September with a number of our Taxand colleagues coming together at an awards ceremony in London to celebrate their success.
Taxand Global members received over 100 nominations this year across the APAC, Americas and EMEA regions with 22 awards announced across APAC and EMEA. The winners of the ITR Tax Awards Americas will be announced later this week.
🏆 This year’s winners across the EMEA and APAC regions include: 🏆
Borenius: Finland Indirect Firm of the Year and Finland Tax Firm of the Year
Flick Gocke Schaumburg: Germany Indirect Tax Law Firm of the Year
Zepos & Yannopoulos: Greece Tax Law Firm of the Year
Maisto e Associati: Italy Transfer Pricing Law Firm of the Year
Taxand Netherlands: Netherlands Tax Disputes Advisory Firm of the Year
CRIDO: Poland Tax Advisory Firm of the Year
Garrigues Spain:
Transfer Pricing Attorney of the Year – Miguel Pimentel
Spain Indirect Tax Law Firm of the Year
Spain Transfer Pricing Law Firm of the Year
Tax Partner AG: Switzerland Indirect Tax Firm of the Year
Centrum Turkey: Türkiye Tax Firm of the Year
Herzog: Israel Tax Disputes Firm of the Year
Al Tamimi & Company, United Arab Emirates Tax Firm of the Year
Economic Laws Practice (ELP) Laws Practice:
India Tax Law Firm of the Year
Indirect Tax Attorney of the Year Tax – Harsh Shah
Litigation and Disputes Attorney of the Year – Gopal Krishna Mundhra
Nagashima Ohno & Tsunematsu: Japan Tax Disputes Firm of the Year
Yulchon LLC:
South Korea Tax Law Firm of the Year
Impact Case of the Year: HPE Korea withholding tax litigation
Impact Deal of the Year: BMS acquires assets from Orum Therapeutics
Impact Deal of the Year: Mastern & KB/Luxembourg joint venture company
Congratulations once again to all of our nominated and winning teams on this incredible achievement. 🏆
